Improve Your Mobile Marketing With These Concepts

Every where you go, you can see someone using their cell phone. Many times they are not using it to talk, but to search the Internet, download an application or use a social networking site. Why not use that knowledge to grow your business? Here are some mobile marketing tips that are sure to get you going.

Tie your marketing to big events or holidays. Special occasions can make your marketing really work. Give special vouchers to ladies only on Mother's Day. Hold contests on big sporting event days to give your brand a presence. Give your clients a short code number where any person who send in a text message has a chance of winning.

Make your messages fun. Remember that mobile can also be used as a source of entertainment. Make your messages interesting and exciting, while providing the subscriber with either meaningful information or entertainment. When subscribers are doing something or just waiting for something somewhere, they will look to mobile as an exciting or enjoyable distraction.

Make your website easily navigable to mobile devices. While you may know your site works for larger computers and tablets, you need to be sure it will work for mobile phones as well. Test it using your own mobile device to see how it handles, and make any necessary changes.

Have a goal. Do not start a mobile marketing campaign until you know exactly why you want to have one. You may want to have extra revenue or draw in more readers, but whatever the reason, you need to track the information you receive to find out if your program is really successful.

Perhaps mobile users would like to be treated a little better than the average user, and perhaps you could make them feel as if they're getting a little extra by subscribing to your mobile site or app. You can offer special rewards just for mobile users in order to increase the mobile side of your business.

Your thinking should change completely for mobile marketing if you hope to be successful, because you're not really dealing with a one-on-one customer-client relationship anymore. You're now dealing with people out in public browsing their mobile devices. This means you need to train your brain to think like a busy person and what would grab their attention.

If you have people working for you, make sure you explain to them how and how not to approach social media. Your mobile presence is very important here, and the last thing you need is someone representing your company poorly by deciding to spam social sites or to present your company in a bad light.

When you are promoting a particular event, send the mobile marketing message a few hours or the day before the event. Customers that are genuinely interested in the event can easily forget the message if you send it several days before the event is to take place. You do not want your customers to miss out on anything.

Make it very easy for your customers to unsubscribe from receiving your text messages. Many times having the option to reply with the word 'stop' will be the easiest way. This will lower any frustration if a customer no longer wants to receive texts. Remember that just because they don't want a text does not mean they do not want to be a customer.

If you are sending out text messages or any other type of materials to customers via your mobile marketing campaign, make sure that you keep the file sizes as small as possible. Some people have serious bandwidth limitations and cannot receive or store large file sizes. Anything that is too big will just be ignored.

Don't make the mistake of using mobile marketing as a sole strategy for your campaign. Mobile marketing is just one communication medium for your arsenal and should be part of a larger picture. Use it along with other tried and true marketing strategies for an overall, sound marketing plan for your business.

Use a platform that allows you to personalize your messages by way of tokens. Personalizing something is always a great touch. You can put your recipient's name in every message making it a little more likely they will want to read it. Just keep in mind the 160 character limit when doing using tokens with email formatting.

Be a leader in mobile marketing, not a follower. Mobile marketing is still the wild, wild west when it comes to innovation and creativity. There are a lot of options available on the market to consider, but don't only go with what's out there. Look at your audience and strategize on new ways to reach them via mobile. You may come up with a successful mobile messaging alternative at a fraction of the price of a paid service!

Use proper grammar and spelling when working with mobile marketing. It is ok for a 13 year old to use abbreviations in her texts with her friends; it is not ok for a professional business to use expressions like OMG or L8ER. Also try to limit the use of caps unless it is really called for as in a call to action for immediate response.

Mobile marketing is a fascinating and exciting world that is only limited by the extent of a person's skills. There are endless possibilities, products, combinations, and techniques. Start experimenting to find something new for your business or to learn something new that you can improve for your business. Become inspired by these tips!