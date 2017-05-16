Be The Master Of Your Very Own SERP Through Better SEO

What is search engine optimization? Why should you be concerned about it as a small business owner? For one, search engine optimization is an ideal way to reach your target audiences by using relevant search terms and custom content to boost your page relevancy. This means that your website will gain more exposure with minimal effort on your part. This article will outline several search engine optimization tips that are easy to implement.

When attempting to boost your site's SEO rankings, focus your keyword density at the beginning of your page. Search engines place more weight on keywords that appear earlier in the document. Be aware, however, of how your site appears to the search engine when using this technique - the first paragraph of text may not always be the at the top of the page source.

Use alt tags for images and span element titles to your advantage. Search engines look at a site's code, not what is actually visible to a user, so if your keyword is "cat" and there is a picture of a calico cat on your site, using an alt tag of "a calico cat" for the image will expose the search engine to your keyword even if the user never sees it. The title of a span element works in the same way.

Let's go over an example of a good title tag to better help you understand how you should construct a tag. Instead of working up something like My Business, you should instead be more specific to what your site or business is about; i.e. My Internet Wealth Building Business. Keep this same theme for every page.

To really push your business up through the rankings, you should think about using long-tail keywords and longer phrases that are specific to what people are searching for. The web spiders are very friendly to longer keywords, and you can use fewer of these throughout your content, allowing it to appear more natural and to come across as reader-friendly.

Pick the right URL shorteners. You want to make sure the search engine still gets credit for finding you, but some URL shortening companies do not allow that to take place. Search out the right ones that give credit where it is due, and your search engine will thank you.

One sure way to increase traffic to your website, is to check the traffic statistics for the most popular search engine keywords that are currently bringing visitors to your site. Use those search words as subjects for your next few posts, as they represent trending topics with proven interest to your visitors.

This seems basic, but a good practice to follow is to constantly monitor your page rank using independent traffic monitoring services. Doing so will help you determine whether your optimization is having any effect on your site traffic. A good site to use is Alexa, which will show an abundance of useful statistics.

If your business is not the type that requires you to refresh the content of your website regularly, you need to have a blog in the website to make sure you are producing fresh content. Search engines will place your site higher on search results pages when you regularly generate new content.

To see how well your online business is doing, go look at your competitor's websites. Also, search the keywords that are related to your business. Look at what others in your field are doing, and what they are saying. You can get great ideas from these websites, and they will show you where you stand.

A great way to increase your search engine optimization is to link other peoples content to yours and having your content linked by others. This networking strategy is excellent for promoting your site allowing other sites to do your work for you. This is a sure fire way to increase the hits on your pages.

You need to work on your sites optimization frequently. The optimization landscapes change quite often and you will need to make the necessary changes if you want your site to continue to get its ranking. This will not take a huge time investment if you do the minor changes a little at a time.

One key SEO tip is to use BOLD and STRONG HTML tags to emphasize specific keywords that you want to stand out to both your human reader and search engines. Use both wisely when you feel they are needed. Keywords that are emphasized with BOLD or STRONG tags carry more weight with search engines.

Writing guest blogs on other sites that share the same topic as yours is great, but make sure to include your bio and a link back to your site at the end. In return, most blogs will want to be able to do a post on your blog as well, which is only fair.

It is important to take your time and try out the ideas listed here. Then get ready to watch as your website experiences exponential growth.